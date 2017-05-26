Islamabad - The police officials on Thursday deliberated upon issues pertaining to their welfare and came up with specific recommendations for reforms to ensure effective policing.

According to details, the third conference of retired inspectors general of police (IGP) was held on Thursday. It was organised by the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) in collaboration with the National Police Bureau.

The theme of the day-long conference was police reforms and welfare.

The previous conferences held in 2015 and 2016 were arranged by the National Police Bureau.

The primary objective of the event was to have a formal reunion and gathering of the retired IGPs and to benefit from their experience in addressing emerging challenges of policing in the country.

Around 70 IGPs besides 15 heads of various police organisations participated in it. Presentations were made on the formation and registration of AFIGP, recommendations of previous conferences, the status of Police Order 2002 and strengthening of the National Police Bureau.

Working groups in the 1st and 2nd sessions of the conference deliberated upon various police welfare issues in Pakistan and came up with specific recommendations. These recommendations would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities for developing welfare measures for the force.