Islamabad - Nutrition International in collaboration with Canadian government has launched a program to improve the survival and health of pregnant women, newborns and young children.

The ‘Right Start Program’ will receive an investment of Rs386m over five years to 2020. The program will focus on reducing complications during both pregnancy and delivery due to high anaemia levels, as well as reducing low birth-weight in newborns, and stunting in children under the age of five years.

The five-year project will reach 275,000 pregnant women with WHO recommended iron and folic acid supplementation, 298,000 newborns with a package of interventions at birth, and an estimated 546,000 children aged up to 24 months with infant and young child nutrition services.

The burden of malnutrition in Pakistan is significant. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2011, approximately 44 per cent of children are stunted, over half of all pregnant women suffer from anaemia, and only one out of every three infants is exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

An estimated six percent of the world’s chronically malnourished children live in Pakistan. As per National Nutrition Survey 2011, almost 10 million children suffer from chronic malnutrition, 3.3 million children suffer from acute malnutrition, and 1.3 million are severely malnourished requiring therapeutic care.

Up to 60 per cent of mothers and children suffer from micronutrient deficiencies and around 38 per cent of infants are exclusively breastfed.

Speaking during field launch, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister of Health, and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “We acknowledge the efforts of Nutrition International for implementing the ‘Right Start’ Program in Pakistan and selecting Swabi as a pilot district.

He added, “I must say that this is indeed the ‘Right Start’ today as we all together take a step towards preventing and treating malnutrition among pregnant women and young children.”

Joel Spicer President and CEO of Nutrition International said, “The malnutrition crisis in Pakistan must be addressed as a matter of national urgency.

Awareness and leadership are growing – and that is encouraging - but much more action is needed, particularly for women and girls. ‘Right Start’ is a sign of our commitment and resolve to support government efforts to tackle this crisis.”