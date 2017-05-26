Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has dismissed five cops from service for having links with gangsters, launching faulty investigation and for involvement in anti social activities, a police spokesperson said on Thursday. According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar awarded departmental punishments to the police officers including SI Muhammad Aslam, ASI Irfan Riaz and constables Mazhar Mehmood, Nasir Iqbal and head Constable Naseer Ahmed.

He added RPO in light of public complaints as well as his own sources’ held inquiry against the cops during which they were found guilty and the top police boss showed them the door. He said in the inquest SI Muhammad Aslam found guilty of conducting faulty investigation in a case registered with Police Station City Wah Cannt.

While ASI Irfan and constables Mazhar and Nasir were also dismissed for holding erroneous inquiry. Head Constable Naseer Ahmed was dismissed from service for patronising the criminals and gangsters, he said.