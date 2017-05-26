ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said that US President Donald Trump did not ignore Pakistan in his recent speech at the Arab-Islamic-US summit in Riyadh as he only named those who were not present.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafeez Zakaria said if President Trump’s speech was closely examined, he named those countries which were not present at the summit.

“These included Russia, China, South Africa, Europe and India. In the paragraph that followed, he mentioned the sacrifices and contributions of Muslim countries, Arab states and Middle Eastern countries en-masse, and highlighted how these nations suffered at the hands of terrorism. Some people mentioned Afghanistan but it was mentioned in a different part of the speech from a different point of view,” he said.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not speak at the summit due to time shortage. “As we have indicated earlier, this was due to serious shortage of time available on that evening. Nearly 30 plus Muslim leaders were expected to deliver their remarks. However, due to severe paucity of time (as the summit started behind schedule) only a few leaders, besides the Saudi King and the US President, could make their remarks on the occasion. The King personally apologised to the remaining Muslim leaders, who could not get the opportunity to speak,” he added.

Zakaria said no one had any doubts about Pakistan’s contribution to the fight against the global menace of terrorism and the sacrifices that the country had rendered.

“The world leaders and countries have acknowledged our sacrifices and losses, both human lives and economic. Pakistan’s success in eliminating the terrorists has also been repeatedly praised, including by the United States, at various levels of their leadership,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Riyadh Summit afforded through interactions with a number of leaders, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made references to all important points, including Pakistan’s sacrifices and losses in the fight against terrorism.

On Pakistan’s mediatory role between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said, Islamabad had a clear policy on relations with the members of Islamic world. “We will continue to play a constructive role to that end whenever the situation warrants. We remain committed to bridging differences within the Muslim Ummah (nation), and bringing the countries closer,” he added. Asked about the Saudi-led military coalition, he said: “We have repeatedly made our position very clear. I would like to refer to our Defence Minister’s (Khawja Mohammed Asif) numerous statements in this context.

What we need to understand is that the Terms of Reference of the alliance are yet to be finalised. The Defence Ministers of the participating countries will meet and discuss modalities of the coalition. We must wait until we have all the information to comment on its outcome. We shouldn’t indulge into speculations.”

Questioned about the closure of Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he said, the border authorities of both the countries were engaged through flag meetings to sort out related security issues, after which the issue of opening of gate will be considered. About the arrest of an Indian national in Islamabad, he said, New Delhi had not yet sought any consular access. Regarding firing on UNMOGIP by the Indian forces, Zakaria said, the UNMOGIP was mandated under UNSC Resolutions to report whatever happens there.

“They were taken there to see ceasefire violations and in the meanwhile there was firing. I understand that UNMOGIP prepares report on ceasefire violations and the situation they observe at the Line of Control after their visit each time and submits to its headquarters,” he added.

Asked about Pakistan-Afghanistan joint geological survey of the Chaman border, he said, it had been completed.

On Indian Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that Pakistan promoting unrest in Kashmir, Zakaria said, Indian state terrorism and the continuing gross human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir was a reality. “India needs to realise that it cannot wish away the Kashmir dispute or suppress the struggle of the Kashmiris for the right to self-determination in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions by brute force,” he added.

He said Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav’s confessional statements confirmed involvement of Indian state institutions in espionage, terrorism, terror financing and subversive activities in Pakistan.

“India is making desperate efforts to divert world attention from the atrocities its occupation forces are perpetrating in Kashmir, which has made headlines on the front pages of the international media,” he added. He said India was involved in cross-border terrorism to malign the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. “In this process, they have committed gross human right violations in occupied Kashmir, which has attracted the attention of the international community,” he said.

Zakaria said it was not just various countries, but a number of statements, including by the UN, have also been issued in which concerns have been raised on the heated situation at the LoC. The spokesperson said the international community must focus on resolving the Kashmir dispute amicably and in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmir remains on the UNSC agenda for the last 70 years. “It is necessary to resolve this issue due to the perils that the international community have expressed, and more so because the bloodshed of innocent and defenceless Kashmiris must come to an immediate halt,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was preparing its future strategy on Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice. “We have not lost the case,” he contended. On abducted Chinese nationals, he said, the foreign ministry was collecting information. Regarding the Pakistan International Airlines heroin scandal, he said: “Our Mission in the UK has taken up the matter with British authorities officially. We are awaiting their response.”

About Colonel (Retd) Mohammed Habib, the spokesperson, said the authorities were in touch with the Nepali government and “we have also approached Indian High Commissioner in this regard for assistance.”

Asked if the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will intensify tensions between Pakistan and India, he said, the CPEC was an economic development project between Pakistan and China. “It is a flagship project of China’s One Belt One Road initiative, which entails infrastructure development and regional connectivity. I see no reasons for any country to make it controversial or a reason for dispute,” he added.

To a question, Zakaria said Pakistan supports the Chinese position that the admission of non-members of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty should be inducted into the Nuclear Supply Group in accordance with the principle of consensus