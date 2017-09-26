ISLAMABAD- Poor vehicle recovery rate has exposed the performance of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police. The performance of the police can be gauged from the fact that it could recover only 101 vehicles out of the stolen 769 vehicles.

The ACLC of the police deals the cases related to vehicles theft. The stolen vehicles include 505 cars, 26 taxis, 23 pickups, 6 Hiace vans, 41 carry vans, 3 Shehzor trucks, 6 trucks, 130 motorcycles, 1 land cruiser, 2 tractors and 8jeeps. Furthermore, 10 cars and 8 motorcycles were also snatched at gunpoint, said the official data posted at the police website.