Islamabad - Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) on Monday wrote a letter to the prime minster demanding promotions and social incentives for teachers serving in the educational institutes of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The association also demanded the premier to celebrate the ‘Salam Teacher Day’ on October 05 on official level.

The FGTA demanded the PM to include special package for the teachers in the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP), an initiative taken by former premier Nawaz Sharif to up-grade 422 public sector schools/colleges of the federal capital.

In its charter of demands, the FGTA asked the PM to resolve their promotion cases issue, provide financial assistance and social benefits, including health facilities . The association said though the PMERP is a good initiative, yet it cannot provide the desired results until the teachers’ problems are resolved.

“PM launched a laudable education reforms Programme (PMERMP) first time in the history of Islamabad for the uplift of educational institutions running under the ambit of FDE. This is very good programme but no such programme can produce excellent results until problems and issues of the teachers are not resolved,” the letter said.

It has been demanded from the PM to revise the four-tier promotion formula pending since 2011 and to convert secretariat allowance into capital allowance.

The FGTA also demanded increase of 20 per cent capital allowance after its conversion and also the registration of higher qualification increments for the teachers with PhD and M-Phill qualification.

The association demanded to introduce PhD/MPhill allowance in the education on the pattern of government of Punjab.

The teachers demanded the PM to up-grade posts of elementary school teachers from BS-14 to BS-16 on the analogy of model colleges’ set-up.

They also asked to introduce new time scale promotion structure for teachers guaranteeing their promotions to next grade after five years.

The association demanded ‘Hardship Allowance’ for the teachers posted in educational institutions located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) but the institute is difficult to access.

Teachers also demanded the Premier to grant payment of ceiling rent along with monthly salary and permission for medical facility in Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital and Al-Shifa hospital. Talking to The Nation, President FGTA Malik Ameer Khan said that total of 8,000 teachers are employed in the educational intuitions under FDE facing number of problems.

He said the four-tier promotion formula is pending since 2011 which put impacts on the benefits of teachers after their retirement. “ The FGTA demanded the government to include 1000 upgraded posts and revise the promotion policy,” he said.

He said the PMERP is worthless without providing incentives to teachers and the 2.74 billion project does not offer any benefit for teachers community.

The FGTA president said that since the PML-N government introduce the Teachers Day it is not celebrated on the official level so far.

Therefore, he said, to encourage the teachers community the new PM should also announce October 05 as Teachers Day and celebrate on the official level.