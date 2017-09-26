Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 7th Muharram procession in the city.

The comprehensive traffic plan was devised by City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid following directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja.

According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 7th Muharram has been banned, he said. Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

Talking to media men, CTO Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid said the traffic police would provide the procession with foolproof security by placing diversions and diverting traffic on alternative routes. The diversions would be placed at Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Service Road, Chirah Road near Sadiqabad, Raja Ashraf Road, Afandi Colony, the road adjacent to ASF Headquarters, Rawal Road Turn, Murree Road, NAB police station, Chowk Islamic Honey Center Murree Road, Amar Pura Chowk, Meter Pura Chowk, Chah Sultan, CTO informed. He ordered all the traffic officers and wardens to do their duty with commitment and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on all roads. CTO Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid appealed to the road users to cooperate with the traffic wardens in this regard.