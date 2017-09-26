Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) would construct around 505 blocks in all the old and new public sector universities to achieve the targets ensuring one institution in each district by 2019.

According to HEC sources here Monday, the academic blocks would be built in all the universities of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide higher education facilities to students at their door step.

Out of 505 academic blocks to be built at the universities, around 357 blocks have been completed, while 148 blocks are under construction.

The funds have been allocated for the construction of academic blocks.

The sources said that around 41 per cent of HEC funding goes to human resource development, 33 per cent to ensuring equitable access, while 23 per cent to ICT development.

They said that HEC releases funds to universities without any delay adding that no individual can influence the release of funds, as they are released through a formula based funding without any discrimination.