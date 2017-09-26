Rawalpindi - The Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has prepared management plan for 10th Muharram to cope with any untoward situation.

Talking to this agency, DMS Emergency Dr Mubashir said the HFH was the centre for Ashura and in case of any emergency, it has established two major operation theatres fully equipped with facilities to perform any type of surgery general, neuro or orthopedic round the clock.

A minor OT has also been set up to deal with minor injuries. All doctors, nurses and paramedic staff working in three shifts would be available in case of emergency. There is good collaboration of the hospital with Rescue 1122 to shift patients.

Besides six major OTs of the hospital are also available as standby OTs.

There is also bulk of emergency medicines and disposables freely available to meet the requirements.