PMDC denies barring foreign students from house jobs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday denied allegation that the institute issued a notification barring foreign students from house jobs, an official said. The institute has also sought the help of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in investigating the matter.

According to a statement issued by the PMDC, President of the council Prof Dr. Shabir Lehri denied the allegation that the PMDC has banned foreign students from house jobs and internships.

Prof Dr. Shabir Lehri said that the notification circulating on social media and public regarding the ban is false. He added that this case has been sent to the FIA Cyber Crime Cell to investigate the persons behind the act.

President PMDC emphasised that MBBS BDS (Admission, house job and internship) regulation 2016 which are not implemented yet are still under litigation in a different court. He added that the internship/observer ship/clerkship of foreign students was discouraged in Pakistan so they could utilize their time efficiently.

He informed the media that the foreign graduates who successfully passed the PMDC National Examination Board exam (NEB) step III were allowed to do house jobs in public or private PMDC-approved hospitals.

However, he added that PMDC was trying its best to convince foreign countries offering admission to Pakistani students to offer jobs and house jobs to these foreign graduates. He also said that parents and students are directed to seek queries and information directly from the PMDC office and PMDC website to prevent any misinformation.–Staff Reporter

Robbers loot insurance company official

RAWALPINDI: Unknown robbers looted an area manager of a semi-government department on the Kallar SyedanRoad, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation Monday.

According to sources, a man namely Raja Fiaz, who is posted as an area manager State Life Insurance Company, was travelling in his car when a gang of unknown dacoits tried to intercept him at a gunpoint.

However, Raja did not stop his car and sped up toward Kallar Syedan. On this, the robbers opened fire at his car while bursting the tyres and snatched Rs4,50,000 from him.

After committing the crime, the dacoits managed escape. Police registered a case on complaint of victim and begun investigation.

Meanwhile, two students sustained multiple injuries when their car collided with a mini truck near COD Chowk on the GT Road.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the two injured students out of destroyed car and shifted them to hospital for medical treatment.

The doctors told the condition of both two students is critical.–Staff Reporter