Rawalpindi - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region raided an examination hall set up at the Government Islamia High School Number 4, Liaquat Bagh and arrested a superintendent and deputy superintendent on charges of taking bribe from students for allowing them to use unfair means in the examination, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The accused invigilators have been identified as Maqsood ur Rehman, a teacher of the Government Boys High School, Attock and appointed as Superintendent, and Tahir Mehmood, a teacher at the Government Elementary School, Chak Abdul Khalid, Dina, Jhelum and was performing duty in capacity of deputy superintendent, they added. They said the raiding team also recovered Rs48,000 cash from the possession of the accused while a case was registered against them.

In the examination hall, the supplementary exam of Science subject was being conducted under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER).

According to sources, a 9th grade student namely Usman appeared before the ACE Rawalpindi Region Director Junaid Ibrahim and tendered a application stating that he was a candidate in the supplementary examination of the class 9th and BISER has allotted him the Government Islamia High School for Boys Number 4 as examination centre.

He said the superintendent and deputy superintendent have demanded Rs50,000 bribe from him for allowing him to use unfair means in the examination. He said after bargaining both teachers agreed to take Rs8,000 from him as bribe.

Accepting his application, the ACE RR Director appointed a special team under supervision of Circle Officer Mumtaz Ahmed Mekan besides handing over tainted currency notes worth Rs8,000 to the student for paying the two invigilators.

Meanwhile, ACE Director approached the Sessions Judge Rawalpindi to appoint a special magistrate for accompanying the raiding team, sources said. The raiding team along with Magistrate Yasir Mushtaq raided the examination hall and caught the superintendent and deputy superintendent red-handed while receiving the bribe from students for allowing them to cheat in the examination. The raiding party also recovered Rs48,000, including the tainted notes, from the possessions of two accused and shifted them to police station of ACE. CO Mumtaz Mekan, when contacted, confirmed the raid and said two teachers were held on charges of corruption. He said a case has been registered against them under section 191 of PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA while further investigation was underway. He informed ACE would produce both the accused today (Tuesday) before the court of special judge anti corruption Pervaiz Ismail Joya to obtain physical remand.