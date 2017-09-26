Rawalpindi - The leakage in main water supply line of a huge sized water tank is causing severe water shortage in the Union Council Dhama while. The residents and traders demanded the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood for issuing directions to immediately repair the main water supply line to avoid water wastage.

According to a survey, conducted by The Nation on Monday, it was observed that the two joints of the main water supply line are leaked since long. As a result, a huge quantity of water got wasted when operators open valves to supply water to the residents.

Similarly, the water also inundates the main Adiala Road making it a no-go zone for commuters and pedestrians. The water also enters into many shops and houses located in low-lying areas while damaging the households and other stuff.

Shehbaz Khan, a cosmetic shop owner, while talking to The Nation said the issue of water leakage in main supply line has been reported to authorities concerned several times but nobody paid heed to the problem. He said water entered in his shop whenever it was supplied to residents by the operators.

Shabana, a housewife, said that she and her family are suffering a lot due to water leakage issue. “Water enters my car-porch and drawing room. I have lodged a complaint with authorities concerned but no action was taken,” she said.

WASA Spokesperson Umar, however, when contacted said the issue of water leakage is in notice of authorities and it would be resolved soon. He said there was no water shortage in the area as people are being supplied water with full pressure.