Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday challaned two officials of Islamabad police for not wearing a helmet while driving motorcycle on the city roads.

A photo posted on the ‘Islamabad police official page’ on facebook shows an ITP official issuing ticket to the two police officials standing on the road with their bike. The police officials, in uniform, can be seen wearing official caps and not helmet. According to the page, the officials were also warned against violation of the traffic rules and advised to wear helmet while driving motorcycle in future. Hundreds of bike-riders die in Pakistan in road accidents annually due to injuries in the head. The ITP is quite strict on the issue of helmet when it comes to bike-riding.