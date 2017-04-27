Rawalpindi - Unknown man sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in the area of Rawat, Rescue 1122 informed here on Wednesday.

Local police rushed to the scene and started investigating the matter while Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medical treatment.

According to rescuers, some locals informed Rescue 1122 that a seven-year-old girl was thrown near a pond in Rawat after sexual assault by unknown man.

Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and moved the injured girl to PIMS for treatment. Police also reached at the scene and started investigation.