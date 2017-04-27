Islamabad - Unknown persons allegedly raped a Chinese woman in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station here days before, sources said.

The incident took place during a dacoity bid in sector I-10/2 on April 23, 2017. Police have registered a case against unknown persons but sealed the FIR. Sources told The Nation that unknown dacoits raped the Muslim Chinese national during a dacoity bid.

Three persons entered house of the woman and kept the inmates hostage for hours. They also thrashed the male present in the house at that time, sources added. They said that the accused took their child hostage and gang raped the woman. They also took away gold ornaments and other valuables with them. Police reached the spot and collected evidences from the scene. Police and the interior ministry, however, in view of the Pak-China relations, tried to keep the case confidential. Surprisingly, according to the sources, police have registered a case under sections covering dacoity incident. Further investigation is underway. When contacted, a senior lady doctor at PIMS told The Nation that the victim was brought to the hospital for medical examination.

“We had taken the samples, one of them was sent to Lahore for chemical examination while the other has been sent to the forensic laboratory Islamabad,” she said. She was of the view that it is hard to confirm about rape of the woman before the report comes. SHO Sabzi Mandi, Asjad Mahmood did not reveal details of the incident, saying he had to attend a meeting.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police have registered a case against unknown persons for snatching handbag and other valuables from a Canadian Senator of Pakistani-origin in sector F-6 of the capital. Senator Salma Attaullah Jan told the police that two motorcyclists took away her cash, foreign currency, credit card and other necessary documents. Police is investigating the matter.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested two alleged killers involved in a blind murder and two extortionists for taking money from transporters, a police spokesman said.

He said that unidentified persons killed a vendor Said Muhammad, a resident of Pind Paracha in Golra police station area by strangulating him on December 30, 2016. Police registered the case following complaint of brother of the deceased and started investigation into the matter. A special team succeeded to arrest two persons Ayaz Ali and Ishaq in this connection. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, another team of Investigation Unit arrested two extortionists identified as Iftikhar and Gul Khan. They were arrested following complaint from a citizen that two persons were extorting money from transporters at Chungi no 26.