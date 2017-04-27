Rawalpindi - The death of an eight-month-old baby girl sparked protest at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) as the family of the infant smashed windowpanes of wards, sources informed on Wednesday.

The protestors scuffled with doctors and chanted slogans against the Medical Superintendent (MD) HFH Dr Shafique Sarwar and other doctors.

According to sources, a citizen Maqsood along with his wife brought their 8-month-old daughter in the hospital for medical treatment. They said the doctors did not pay attention towards the ailing girl who died in the hospital. This enraged the parents who called other relatives in the hospital and started protesting against doctors’ negligence.

The protest also halted the healthcare facilities in the children ward. The MS called police who arrested Maqsood and shifted him to police station New Town for further investigation.

Medical superintendent HFH, Dr Shafique Sarwar, however, when contacted, denied the allegations that the baby girl died because of negligence of doctors. “Rather, the parents brought the dead girl in the hospital and put the blame on doctors that their negligence led to her death,” he said. He added he called police and handed over the father of girl to them.