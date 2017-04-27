Rawalpindi - The Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism and Development Cooperation (PTDC), Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Wednesday distributed cheques among the heirs of deceased and retired employees during a ceremony.

On the occasion, PTDC officers, Majid Yaqoob Awan, President PTDC Employees Union and other officials were also present.

Ghafoor said that the credit of this payment and clearance goes to incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The present government was not only committed to promotion and development of tourism in the country but also dedicated to welfare of employees, he said. He expressed hope that the outstanding salaries of on-duty employees would also be paid shortly. “I must congratulate the supportive officers and PTDC Employees Union for their efforts in clearance of these dues,” Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said.

He said payment of final dues to heirs of 12 deceased and 35 retired employees had been made from special grant allocation of Rs 84.871 million.

He said, “In order to revive tourism industry in Pakistan, very soon, we would be launching an exclusive tourism TV Channel ‘Discover Pakistan’ where documentaries on tourism destinations of Pakistan would be aired.

In addition, plan to run cruise service in Rawal Lake was also under consideration. “PTDC’s 25-acre land in Shakarparian will be restored soon and we are planning to develop a tourist village in the area,” he said.

He added that in past, PTDC and its employees were in grave trouble and due to starvation their children were expelled from schools due to non-payment. The government after coming into power, assigned PTDC under the control of cabinet division and annual grants were increased to ensure smooth running of PTDC affairs. He added that with the support of government, PTDC would once again gain its previous glory, new projects would be launched and new investment opportunities in the sector would boost the tourism industry leading Pakistan towards a bright and shining country.