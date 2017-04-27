Islamabad - The Minister of State for Education, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Wednesday said that research and development are central point of economic growth in this era and record increase in trademark registration is indicative of enhanced business activity in the country.

The minister was addressing a seminar of ‘Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan)’ to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day.

The theme of this year IP Day is ‘Innovation – Improving Lives’ given by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Addressing the seminar, the minister said that over the past years, incredible growth had been seen in technology on a global scale.

Highlighting the theme of the seminar, Baligh said that as nations in the developing world become more globalized, innovation linkages are quickly gaining prominence, leading to collaboration among nations involving academia and industry as a key driver of economic growth.

He said that patents are used as a measure of output of innovation and are the most preferred intellectual property in relation to technological innovations. “We must all encourage innovation in every possible way,” he added.

Appreciating the efforts of IPO-Pakistan for creating awareness about IPRs in the country, Baligh said, “I would like to appreciate the Ministry of Commerce and IPO-Pakistan for efforts in creating awareness about intellectual property rights.”

Earlier, welcoming the chief guest and the participants of the seminar, Shahid Rashid, Chairman IPO-Pakistan, highlighted the role of IPO-Pakistan. He said that the vision of IPO was to put Pakistan on the Intellectual Property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country by promoting and protecting Intellectual Property Rights.

“Mission of IPO is integrating and upgrading IP infrastructure for improved service delivery, increased public awareness and enhanced enforcement coordination for achieving the goal of being an IP based nation,” he remarked.

The chairman said that due to the efficient policies of IPO-Pakistan, the number of application has soared from 32,443 in 2014-15 to 44,364 in 2015-16 in trademarks, patents, copyrights and industrial designs. It is pertinent to mention here that IPO-Pakistan conducted the seminar with the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity.

World Intellectual Property Day is commemorated annually on April 26 to acknowledge the role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights and their significance in promoting innovation and creative designs.