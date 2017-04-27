Rawalpindi - The members of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Wednesday assured full support to re-election of Sardar Naseem Ahmed Khan after he was declared illegible for the slot of Mayor Rawalpindi by Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a meeting, attended by chairmen of 46 union councils, PML-N local government representatives pledged their full support to Sardar Naseem who was elected as city mayor unopposed. Earlier, in the day, ECP disqualified Sardar Naseem and 17 representatives on special seats.

In their petitions, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Lubna Iqbal and PML-N’ Tahira Perveen had alleged that Sardar Naseem used his influence to rig LB polls for reserved seats prior to being elected city mayor.

The petitioners maintained that Sardar Naseem had entered a polling station during voting on Nov 15, 2016 and used his influence to tilt the polling process in favour of a particular candidate. The petitioners also produced visual evidence in support of their claims.

On the other hand, the opponents of former Mayor Sardar Naseem celebrated the verdict of ECP. Sheikh Tanveer, who contested LB general election for UC chairman as an independent candidate after the PML-N did not give him party ticket, distributed sweets over the ruling against the city mayor.

It may be noted that Sheikh Tanveer is husband of Tahira Perveen, one of the petitioners against the city mayor. Talking to the media persons, Sardar Naseem said that he would first file an appeal with Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench against the ECP decision. He said that he had been making consultations with his lawyers.

He further said that majority of UC chairmen in RMC on Wednesday once again expressed their support for his re-election as the mayor. He added that he had done nothing wrong and would face the court against the decision.