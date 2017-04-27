PR Islamabad - Roots Ivy International Schools Pakistan in collaboration with Minerva Schools at KGI, a San Francisco-based innovative undergraduate university program, held a joint networking press conference yesterday at Roots Ivy F-8 Flagship Campus Islamabad.

CEO Roots Ivy International Schools Pakistan Dr Khadija Mushtaq welcomed Fatou K Badiane-Toure Managing Director Middle East & Africa at Minerva along with Naveed Ejaz, Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa from Minerva Schools at KGI and gave them a detailed tour of multiple A-Levels campuses of Roots Ivy including Riverview, DHA1, Westridge and F-8 Islamabad followed by an exclusive session with the team of counsellors at Roots Ivy International, students and parents. Fatou K Badiane-Toure was specially invited to provide an in-depth knowledge of Minerva Schools at KGI committed to making education accessible to all qualified students, supporting them financially, facilitating the administration of grant-funded research, and advocating for broad reform in higher education on a global scale. Speaking to the students she said, “We are aiming for a higher intake of students from the Pakistan especially Roots Ivy International.

The intensive four-year experience at Minerva is deliberately designed to challenge the students accelerating their intellectual growth and preparing them for success in today’s rapidly changing and inter-connected global context.”

In 2015, Roots Ivy International students applied into the prestigious Minerva Schools at KGI undergraduate program that combines four years of world travel with rigorous, interdisciplinary study in seven vibrant cities of the world and eight of our students got acceptance from Minerva Schools at KGI (Keck Graduate Institute) with complete financial aid. Founded in 2012, Ben Nelson, Founder of Minerva, and Stephen M Kosslyn, Founding Dean of the Minerva Schools at KGI, provide the reinvented university experience offering undergraduate degrees in five accredited majors: Arts & Humanities, Computational Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Business, as well as two graduate degrees, including the concurrent Master’s in Applied Arts & Sciences, and the Master’s in Applied Analysis and Decision Making.

With headquarters in San Francisco, the team comprises business and academic leaders dedicated to student education, growth, and success.

Speaking to the media CEO Dr Khadija Mushtaq said, “It gives me immense pride and honour to know that Roots Ivy high achievers are being pursued by Minerva to get the most-sought-after degree courses preparing them for success in the modern world. Due to the unique holistic development of every student at Roots Ivy, thousands of students after graduating from Roots Ivy are now studying in more than 150 top universities across the world on 100 per cent scholarships. Roots Ivy International has been providing quality education of international standard for the past 29 years and has been internationally recognised as a centre of academic excellence. Roots Ivy International students are pursuing higher education in prestigious national and international universities across the world.”

The ‘Roots IVY & Minerva Networking Press Conference’ featured all the prominent press and media houses of Pakistan, Regional Heads from Minerva Schools at KGI and other prominent representatives of Minerva. The ‘Roots IVY & Minerva Networking Press Conference’ was followed by a special hi-tea for the media guests and a networking session.