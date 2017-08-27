islamabad - Speakers at a seminar on ‘Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Faroqh Key Taqazey’ held here Saturday called for including calligraphy as part of academic curriculum, arranging calligraphers exchange programme and introduce stipends for the outstanding calligraphy artists.

The seminar was arranged as a part of ongoing four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts, and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The exhibition displaying more than 100 art pieces of calligraphy continues at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for the visitors, as a part of Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the seminar, Justice Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali, as a chief guest, said that the calligraphers of Turkey had rendered exemplary contributions in the Calligraphy of Quranic verses. “The art of calligraphy is not only a source for the preservation of Quranic verses but to foster unity, highlight Pakistani culture and civilization at international level and disseminate spiritual teachings of Islam”.

Dr Muhammad Ghazali suggested that educational institutions must teach calligraphy styles to the students so that they learn the art of writing in a better way.

He also suggested arranging calligraphy competitions and exhibition on regular basis. Speaking on the occasion, Efdaluddin Kilic from IRCICA said, “The art of calligraphy is not merely related to refined writing styles of Arabic language but it is beyond only the beautification of characters. It is related to mysticism, which creates a strong connection of calligrapher to his Creator.”

He said the evolution and progress of calligraphic art across the nations reflect the unity and strong beliefs of Muslims who have made immense contributions to take calligraphic art to new heights of versatility and innovation while maintaining its sanctity.

A representative from IRCICA, Davut Baktas gave a detailed digital presentation of calligraphic art pieces which received huge appreciation and applause from the audience.

A number of calligraphy students and calligraphers participated in the question answer session, taking advantage of the presence of the seasoned International Calligraphers.

Earlier, Federal Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan in his address, said the NH&LH Division under the guidance of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui is diligently taking steps for promotion of calligraphy and other forms of art and literature.

He said the division will soon establish a state-of-the-art Institute of Calligraphy in the federal capital, arrange an exhibition of modern calligraphy art and include calligraphy as a compulsory component of the syllabus.

Talking to APP, Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH Division, Irfan Siddiqui said, this four-day exhibition will prove as a milestone toward promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.

He said that the division will implement the suggestions came from the speakers of today’s seminar in true spirit and devise a proper strategy to promote this glorious art and the unsung artists. The exhibition is showcasing more than 100 art pieces of professional and young calligraphers from different countries were on display in the exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were on display in the exhibition.