islamabad - The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday directed change in the proposed design of Khannapul Interchange for smooth flow of traffic in the area, an official said.

The Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz visited the site of under-construction Khanapul Interchange and Sohan Interchange being part of the Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction activity.

The Chairman CDA asked the concerned formations for the addition of two underpasses, which would result in the smooth flow of traffic from service roads of the interchange and would not cause any hassle for commuters on the Islamabad Expressway.

He also directed the Engineering Wing to further expedite the pace of development work on both Khanapul and Sohan interchanges so that these projects could be completed within stipulated time.

The chairman while reviewing the development work, directed the concerned formations for completion of the work on the installation of electric poles, landscaping work and other allied works on both the Khanapul and Sohan Interchange.

The chairman also directed for cost estimation on the reconstruction of service roads along the Expressway and its expansion in the layout plan/design so that best facilities could be provided to the surrounding population.

Under the plan of Expressway Signal Free Corridor, he added that it would help to reduce the burden of traffic on the Expressway.

Engineering Wing was also asked for preparation of diversion plan for the traffic with the mutual consultation of Islamabad Traffic Police to facilitate the commuters on alternate routes and ongoing construction work could further be expedited.

The chairman said that pace of construction work could further be accelerated with improvement in traffic management.

The Chairman CDA also visited the recently completed Koral Chowk Interchange and examined the landscaping and tree plantation work by the Environment Wing.

He directed the officers of Environment Wing to plant trees on loops of interchange in a way that it could not cause any problem to the traffic.

He also directed the concerned formations to ensure that all the electricity poles installed on the interchange are fully functional. He further directed for improvement of directions of these electric poles. He directed for installation of cat-eyes on the roads.

Earlier, Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised in detail about the construction work done so far on both Khanapul and Sohan Interchanges.

He was informed that under the Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor Project, construction work on both Sohan and Khanpul Interchange was started in December 2016.

He was further apprised that as per the contract, Sohan Interchange would be completed by 30th September this year while construction work on Khanapul Interchange would be completed in December 2017.

He was informed that work on 36 girders have been completed out of which two girders have been installed while installation work on rest of the girders is in progress.

He was further informed that construction work on both the loops and concrete work has been completed. As far as drainage of the rain water is concerned, work on the drainage system of Sohan Interchange has also been completed.

Asphalt work on Service Road (East) of Sohan Interchange, which is one-kilometer long has been started, adding that in the next phase asphalt work would be initiated on Service Road (West).

He was informed that work on 60 girders has been started out of which construction work on 18 girders has been completed. He was further informed that service roads and four loops have been completed.

The additional lane will help improve the flow of traffic on Islamabad Expressway. He was informed that in line with his directions, two underpasses would also be constructed, which would help ease the flow of traffic from service roads.

The Chairman CDA said that Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor Project is a unique gift of the government for the citizens of Islamabad. He said that under the project, work on I-8 Interchange and Koral Interchange has been completed, adding that with the completion of Sohan Interchange and Khanapul Interchange, Islamabad Expressway would be signal free from Zero-Point to Airport Chowk.

On this occasion, Member Engineering, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, and officers of concerned formations of the Engineering and Environment Wing were also present.