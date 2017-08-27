ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development will finalise the draft of the first-ever Overseas Policy soon with a special focus on providing maximum facilities to the Overseas Pakistanis who rendered huge contribution to the country’s economy in the form of remittances.

This was said by the Joint Secretary (Immigration), Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, Manzoor Ahmad Kayani while talking to APP.

The draft of the policy focussed on the migrants’ welfare, creating a regulatory framework for ethical recruitment of emigrants, training foreign employment promoters, increasing remittances, exploring labour markets in different countries, socioeconomic reintegration of the returning migrants and addressing migrants’ complaints, he said.

Manzoor Kiyani said the ministry would involve all the stakeholders during finalizing the draft of the policy and incorporate their valuable inputs to make the policy more workable.

He said that the performance of 19 Community Welfare Attaches (Caws) posted in different countries would be further improved under the policy to ensure resolution of the issues being faced by Overseas Pakistanis more effectively.–APP

Meanwhile, Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik said the overseas ministry was preparing a detailed document of Overseas Policy and a consultative meeting in this regard was also held in July. He said, “Considering the 21st-century requirements, a new overseas policy is direly needed for the welfare of around nine million Overseas Pakistanis from different regions and complexions”.

Barrister Amjad Malik said, “Traffic to and from Pakistan and economic opportunities again to and from and prevalent changes in employment Kafala system, post Brexit melt down and international terrorism requires our entry and exit discipline to raise image, better our service structure, root out frivolous service providers including land and agent mafia and to enhance genuine investment.”

He said, “The policy will also address genuine grievances of our expat community in their homecoming.”