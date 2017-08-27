Over 40 suspects nabbed in twin cities

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: At least 44 suspects were apprehended by police in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and weapons, drugs, and other stolen items were recovered from their possession on Saturday.

According to police sources, the capital police arrested 10 suspects and recovered missing motorbikes, 2kg hashish, heroin, 35-litres liquor, weapons and other ammunitions from their possession. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested 34 suspects and recovered weapons, drugs, motorbikes and other valuables from their possession. Under the National Action Plan, the Rawalpindi police have lodged cases against seven suspects in Cantt, Airport, Ratta Amral and City Police Stations.–INP

Iranian consulate to organise seminar on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Cultural Consulate Islamabad will organise a seminar on ‘protection of Masjid Aqsa in the backdrop of Hajj’ on Monday. Intellectuals, religious scholars, and political figures will address the seminar. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mahdi Hunardost will be the chief guest of the seminar. –APP

AIOU places admission forms on its website

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has placed prospectus and Admission Forms of Matric to PhD-level programs on its website to facilitate the prospective students taking admissions in the Autumn-2017 semester. September 5 is the last date for the admission. Making the Admission Form available on the website is the part of the initiatives, taken on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, said Director Admissions.

Meanwhile, the administration has also set up ‘sale points’ at the university’s main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100-Coordinating offices. The sale points are available at tehsil level all over the country, providing the facility at the students’ doorstep.–INP

Aerial firing claims youth’s life

ISLAMABAD: Jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony claimed the life of a youth on Friday night.

Despite the ban, cousins and friends of bridegroom opened heavy aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of Koral police station in Islamabad.

A youth was critically injured after hit by a stray bullet and expired before he could be shifted to hospital. The body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem.–INP

Teenager allegedly abducted

ISLAMABAD:A teenager has allegedly been abducted within the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.

Doctor Mohammad Kamil, a resident of Tarnol, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his 15-year-old son Faisal. The police have registered a case and started the investigation.–Online