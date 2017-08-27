islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police have set up special squads for facilitating the commuters and curbing overcharging by transporters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

These special squads will be deployed at different bus and wagon stands of Islamabad.

A complaint cell has been established in traffic police office. SSP Traffic Malik Matloob Ahmad has said that transporters and drivers who are found involved in overcharging would be fined and the extra fare extorted from the commuters would be returned to them.