islamabad - Sixty-year-old Najma Hayat met the second biggest tragedy of her life since her family migrated from East Pakistan (Bangladesh) after the fall of Dhaka.

“Fire has haunted me throughout my life,” said Najma.

The old lady, had readymade garments stall, C-218, in the city’s most frequented weekly bazaar, which was gutted in the fire a week ago. The popular bazaar that drew a large number of people for its cheap second-hand clothing items, and reasonably low-priced fruits and vegetables, was in flames last week.

Fire fighters were sent shortly after the blaze erupted but failed to extinguish the fire despite efforts. In a matter of hours, the entire C section was engulfed. Najma’s stall was razed to the ground and is nothing but ashes now.

Najma, a 1971 war affectee, and daughter of an ex-officer of Pakistan Navy, is in utter shock. The fire has resulted in a great financial loss for her but she is also suspicious about why only her section was ravaged by the fire.

Standing before what is left of her stall, Najma says that her husband is a peon in a government department while she has been running the stall for almost twenty years.

“Around ten years ago, when this bazaar was built, I was allotted a stall here. The eight members of my family were dependent on my earnings,” she said.

According to her, clothes worth of 0.5 million were burnt in the stall.

The law graduate doubts that it was only an accident.

“A few months back Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced to vacate this section because the area was required for a mega project,” she said.

She added that the stallholders of the section contributed Rs.500 each and filed a petition in court to stop the eviction.

“The expulsion was not made but the stalls are now burnt,” she said skeptically.

Najma was not the only woman running a business in the Bazaar. First two rows from the eastern side, also dubbed as ‘ladies line’ in the market were being run by women including many widows.

Out of the 625 burnt stalls, more than eighty were owned by women. Some of them were personally running the shops and some had rented them to others.

The shops in this section included, readymade garments, hosiery, artificial jewellery, bangles, plastic crockery, used garments and shoes.

Around 105 footwear shops were also burnt in the market.

The eight-feet stalls were rented on nominal price; a relief for the stallholders. Now the affected shopkeepers are seeking financial aid to restart their work.

Josphine had rented her stall C-30 to a vendor; the rent was adding some extra income to run her house expenses.

She is searching for any item in a metal trunk in the stall.

“My stall consisted of used items and I had invested in it for personal savings. I have lost all my savings in this incident,” said Josphine.

Faced with a loss of around Rs.0.3million, she went a step further from Najma in saying that the incident was not an accident but a ‘planned thing’.

“CDA tried to evict us but the matter was in court and they failed, so it was a response to our resistance,” she accused.

Haneefa Begum, selling bangles at Pirwadhi, suffered nearly Rs10000 damage in the fire.

The old woman did not hold a stall in the bazaar but had brought the bangles to sell from a stall here.

Haneefa does not remember the stall number as she only had hired space on the stall to sell the bangles.

“I cannot even protest for my claim as my bangles were set on another person’s stall,” she said.

A number of stallholders were hesitant on commenting on the tussle between CDA and section C shopkeepers.

Though they did not agree with the plan of eviction, also not refused regarding the court case.

“There was a case in court but I know nothing much,” said Abdul Quyum, C-5 stallholder, who lost crockery worth of Rs0.2million.

He said they cannot trust the union of Bazar as they walk on the tunes of CDA officials and have rebuilt the structure by lending money.

President of Bazaar Union, Abdul Bari, talking to The Nation said that after visit of the city mayor, CDA officials have visited and conducted a survey for repairing.

He said that there is still no idea about how the fire erupted. “We doubt a sanitary worker’s burning cigarette led to this incident”.

Abdul Bari said there was no confrontation or any legal battle between CDA and stallholders.

“People suffered huge loss and are very disturbed; only Allah or government can help them before Eid,” he said.

Chief Inspector Bazar, Haider Imam on the other side rejected all rumors of any ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident.

“People are emotional and under stress because of financial loss. There was no such friction here regarding eviction of stall holders,” he said.

According to him, the estimated loss of infrastructure is Rs30million and the burnt stuff loss is Rs350million.

The official said, reconstruction of the stall will likely start before Eid as the Director maintenance has visited the bazaar and contractors will start the work.

“It is difficult to give a clear picture of monetary compensation for the stallholders before Eid,” he said.