Islamabad - As many as 260 needy students living in the operational areas of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) would be awarded scholarships by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to an official of the HEC here Monday, in this regard a Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) has been signed through which OGDCL to provide these scholarships to HEC and Hunar Foundation in education sector under its scholarship programme. Under the project, he said 260 scholarships would be awarded to needy students living in operational areas of the OGDCL.

Out of total scholarships 130 would be given to students qualifying for admissions in engineering universities while 130 scholarships would be awarded for higher education in other disciplines of different universities.

Besides, he said 70 students would be imparted vocational training in collaboration with Hunar Foundation to make the young generation skilled and useful citizens of the society.

Official added that other companies and philanthropists should come forward and play their role in promoting education.