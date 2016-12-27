Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) met here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Committee Room with Abdul Qahar Khan Wardan in the chair on Monday.

Among others, IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Shafqat Hayat Khan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Sabiha Nazeer, Siraj Muhammad Khan, Saeed Ahmed Mehnees, Molana Amir Zaman, Secretary IPC Raja Nadir Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq Ghuman, DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Nisar Ahmed and Tahira Ahmed attended the proceedings.

Nisar Ahmed while briefing on ‘Youth Exchange Program’ informed the committee that the program was a regular feature from 2010 to 2014.

“We had signed MoU with different countries and sent 10-member delegations, while we had signed 100-member agreement with China, in 2015 93-member Pakistani delegation visited China, in which 45 females were also included,” he said.

He further said, “Last year Korea conducted a youth camp and 4-member Pakistani delegation attended that camp, all the expenditures were borne by Koreans, after singing MoU’s with Bulgaria and Portugal, we are about to sign same agreement with Bahrain, Romania and other six countries as well for cultural exchanges.”

He said negotiations are also underway with China, they will send a 100-member delegation to Pakistan in February, after that a Pakistani delegation will visit China. “We will pick 36 from Punjab, 20 from Sindh, 13 from KP, 10 from Balochistan, 5 from Islamabad, while 4 each from FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and other parts of the country for that proposed tour of China. He further said, “Last year we allocated Rs 35 million in budget and Rs 7.645 million were spent, while this year Rs 55 million is allocated in the budget.”

Rana Muhamamd Hayat Khan said things should be distributed according to population of the province, Shafqat Hayat Khan informed the committee that some members of the delegations travelling to Europe went missing, delegations should be picked purely on merit, instead of picking the delegation from age group ranging from 23-29 years, they should be picked from 15-22, so they can’t slip away and IPC Ministry should take this responsibility, while village children should be given priority, Balochistan people should be taken into main stream.

Rana Muhammad Afzal said Youth Exchange Program should start from neighbouring countries and expanded to USA and children should be given proper training before taking them abroad.

While giving briefing on girls guide, Tahira Ahmed that girls guide was formed on the directives of Quaid-i-Azam in 1947, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was the first Parton of Pakistan Girls Guide, while Begum GA Khan was the first commissioner, now Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is the Chief Guide, Nuzhat Saddiq national commissioner, Rehana Akhtar Treasurer, Tazeen Mughal deputy national commissioner, Zehra Mahwani is international commissioner.

“We had sent a girls’ guide delegation to Canada, who worked in different parts of the country for three months, they also performed duties upon their return in different parts of the country. “We are working in 32 parts of Punjab, 23 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, 13 in KP, 10 in AJK, 6 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 4 in Islamabad, we are working in close contact with education and also working on membership in KP, she said.