Rawalpindi - Police are still clueless about the whereabouts of a 22-year-old female student who was allegedly kidnapped while coming back to home from hostel, sources said on Monday.

The helpless father of the missing student, who is an ex-service man, is running from post to pillar to get his daughter released from the clutches of kidnappers but police were not entertaining him, sources added.

Police have obtained mobile data of the missing girl and are interrogating the case from different angles, a police officer said.

According to sources, the girl’s father appeared before Police Station (PS) Sabzimandi and lodged a written complaint that her daughter was doing LLB from a public university and staying in the varsity hostel.

He added that she left her hostel on December 16 for home but could not reach. He said her daughter was allegedly kidnapped by unknown kidnappers.

The father appealed police to register a case and recover her daughter. Taking action, police have chalked out a case number 396 under section 365 of PPC and started investigation.

The father of missing girl, when contacted, said that his daughter contacted him on his cell phone on December 16 soon after leaving hostel but after her cell phone was later switched off.

He added that he has appealed the police but despite passage of several days, police have been unable to locate the girl.

“I have been waiting for SP of the area outside his office for last many hours, but the senior officer is busy in meeting somewhere. Nobody is listening to my maladies,” he alleged.

He demanded Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tariq Masood Yasin to ensure his daughter’s recovery at the earliest.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sohaib Pasha, the investigation officer, however, when approached for his comments, said police were struggling hard to recover the missing girl. He said that he had obtained mobile data of the girl besides questioning her class fellows, roommates and cousins but could not get any clue about her whereabouts.