ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said Rs. 70 billion is being spent by the federal government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective border management and internal security.

The Interior Minister was briefing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad today, a statement said.

Ch Nisar Ali also briefed the PM on internal security situation, his recent visit to Torkham Afghan Border, Karachi operation and political issues.

Meanwhile, Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) separately called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at PM House today.

Current political situation and matters of national interest were discussed during the meeting. The Federal Government's development schemes in the provinces of KPK and Baluchistan also came under discussion.