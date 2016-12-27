Rawalpindi-The people of Rawalpindi have to bear a lot of troubles owing to a massive traffic jam on Murree Road and its linking road on Monday.

Even the traffic wardens, deputed by acting chief traffic officer to control traffic flow, have no idea or proper plan to divert traffic to alternative routes during the jam. Moreover, the encroachments alongside roads made the situation even worst.

People protested against the high-ups of City District Government Rawalpindi for their failure in removing encroachments and against the traffic police for not implementing proper traffic plan.

According to details, the city experienced worst traffic jam in several areas. A bumper-to-bumper jam could be witnessed from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Katcheri and on Peshawar Road posing intense problems for motorists and pedestrians.

The business activities were also hampered in these areas. Many motorists tried to make their way from nearby streets while motorcyclists opted for footpaths.

A senior traffic warden told The Nation that Murree Road and its adjoining roads were already packed with traffic and he was trying to divert traffic on alternative routes.

He said Pindi has been facing huge traffic rush because of road renovation works in twin cities.

Asad Munir, a driver of mini wagon, said he has been stuck in traffic rush for last 30 minutes. He said that traffic jam has become routine matter in the city while the concerned authorities were making no serious efforts to control traffic mess.

Saima Bashir, a varsity student, was of view that her van has trapped in traffic. She said that she had to reach home early to attend marriage ceremony of her cousin.

“I don’t think so this traffic gridlock will allow my van driver to drop me home early,” she said demanding the CTO to enhance traffic plan to control rush.

A spokesman to CTO, when contacted, said traffic wardens were trying their level best to control the rush.

He said extra warden force have also been deployed to cope with the situation.