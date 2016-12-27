Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had launched a one-week awareness campaign to ensure lane discipline on city roads.

A senior official of ITP told APP that the campaign was launched on the directives of IGP Islamabad that aimed to strengthen the traffic discipline and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

It was decided in a meeting held here to launch a campaign on city roads to stop the traffic rules violations and ensuring lane discipline for smooth flow of traffic. The meeting was chaired by SSP ITP Malik

Matloob Ahmed and was attended by SP Ch Khalid Rashid and other officers of the department.

The ITP had constituted special squads comprising Education Wing of ITP that would create awareness in the road-users at all important highways including Expressway, Kashmir Highway and Murre Road.

Likewise, sign boards and banners had also been displayed at key localities of the city to make the public aware of benefits of lane discipline.

The department had also deployed extra staff at various intersections, chowks and highways for the campaign purpose.

Similarly, ITP’s Radio had also planned to broadcast special awareness based programme for the citizen throughout the week.