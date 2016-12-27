Islamabad - National Testing Service (NTS) has only the criteria to hold tests for recruitment and admission in educational institutions to uphold merit, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Sherzada Khan.

Talking to APP, here on Monday, he said that NTS was conducting tests on demand of the concerned departments and divisions. It was the mandate of the institutions to fill the vacant seats according to a merit keeping in view the written test results of NTS.

He rejected the allegations that NTS was minting money from poor students in the name of conducting tests for recruitment in government departments. He said that NTS was a non-profit organization which was registered under Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and was strictly following the merit in testing system.

On other hand, according to official document, NTS had received 48,674 applications in 2015-16 for various posts of BPS-7 to 16 in the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

NTS received the applications directly and in pursuance of the recruitment policy framed by the Establishment Division, conducted initial screening tests on 27, 28 and 29 March 2015.

The body charged Rs 450 per candidate for BS-16 posts and Rs 400 for all others.

The initial screening test was qualified by 3,165 candidates against 633 posts of BS-7 to BS-16, who were to be interviewed subsequently.

However, it was observed by the USC that most of the candidates, who had qualified the tests, were not having relevant experience /required length of experience for the post applied.

On the directives of Ministry of Industries and Production, 1,430 vacant posts were re-advertised in October 2015 and initial screening tests were conducted on 1st, 2nd and 3rd January 2016. Consequently, no interviews were conducted and further process of recruitment was stopped.