Rawalpindi-Police have recovered eight persons including two females and a baby girl from Bhera in Sargodha district after they were allegedly detained by a brick kiln owner over monetary dispute, sources told The Nation on Monday.

Sources added officials of Naseerabad police went to Bhera town to recover wife, children and other relatives of Ashfaq Ahmed who had complained to the police that Chaudhry Zaheer, brick kiln owner at Bajnial village in Rawalpindi, had detained his family.

The recovered people included Ashfaq’s wife, Samina Bibi, his daughters Sanam, Zarina, his son Ehtasham, his cousin Mazhar Abbas, Mazhar’s wife, Asiya Bibi, Mazhar’s daughter, Safia Bibi, Mazhar’s, son Fakhar Abbas, and Mazhar’s newborn daughter.

Police handed over the recovered persons to complainant who said he does not want legal action against the accused, as he had got his family back, said a police official at Naseerabad police station.

The police official said that there was a dispute between Chaudhry Zaheer and Ashfaq. Zaheer told the police that Ashfaq and his family were workers at his kiln and they owed him Rs 400,000.

He said that the workers; however, were unable to pay back the money. The brick kiln owner further said that the workers had agreed with him to work at the kiln to pay back the money.

On the other hand, Advocate Ahsan Maqsood, representing Ashfaq, told The Nation that they worked as labourers at the brick kiln.

He said that when Ashfaq sought permission for sending his children to a school set up by an NGO at a nearby village, the kiln owner got annoyed and tortured him. He further alleged that the kiln owner detained his family, as he ran away for his life.

Advocate Ahsan said that police were not ready to register the abduction case against the kiln owner. He said that they had to move the court of district and sessions judge against the police.

He said that following the court’s order, police came into action and recovered the family, as they were moved from Rawalpindi to Bhera by the kiln owner.