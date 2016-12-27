Islamabad - The 4th four-day international conference on ‘Language, Literature and Society’ (ICLLS) would be held in federal capital from January 5 to 8.

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing the event in collaboration with various universities under the supervision of Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio.

Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that the conference will bring together more than 200 academics, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest.

He invited the interested candidates from all over the world to present oral presentations, poster presentations and panel discussions at conference.

He said that all accepted papers will be peer reviewed by members of the programme committee and will be published in the proceedings book of conference.

“A certificate of presentation will be awarded to all registered participants presenters as well as observers/companions,” he said.

He said that the main goal of the conference was to seek and explore new and innovative trends and challenges of research in Language and Literature across the world and its impact on society.

Prof Dr Qasism Bughio said that PAL aims to develop academic relationship among the world researchers by providing the premier interdisciplinary forum for national and international researches of different backgrounds and languages.

He said that the Conference will promote studies in the field of languages, linguistics and society and will serve as an international forum for researchers, scholars, educators, practitioners, postgraduate students and experts in relevant fields to exchange ideas, research results and good practices.

Chairman PAL said that the literature being a part of cultural heritage of any country plays a vital role in projecting country’s soft image at home and abroad.

“Literature has deep rooted relation with the society as it is said that literature is the mirror of society,” he said.

He said that Academy not only preserves this heritage but also promotes and develops it by organizing conferences, seminars and workshops at various forums at home and abroad.