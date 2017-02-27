Islamabad-Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended the services of Zulfiqar Ahmed, Inspector Directorate of Enforcement.

According to the Capital Development Authority officials, the action has been taken against the officials on account of his act of misconduct and corruption. They said the authority has received reports regarding him backing various illegal vendors near Mandi Morr along IJP Road.

Human Resources Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority issued orders for suspension of services of Zulfiqar Ahmed after approval from the Mayor and Chairman Capital Development Authority.

His services have been suspended under Rule 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992. During suspension, the employee will draw subsistence grant equal to full pay and allowances that he drawing immediately before suspension.

Earlier this month, Capital Development Authority had suspended services of three employees working in Directorate of Enforcement of the Authority.

Services of Amjad Ali, Driver, Enforcement Directorate, Raja Zia Mehmood, Inspector Enforcement Directorate and Raja Asim, Supervisor, Enforcement Directorate were suspended on account of misconduct and corruption under Regulation 8.05 of Capital Development Authority Employees Service Regulation, 1992.

Meanwhile, work on the project of replacement of conventional street lights with state-of-the-art LED lights in the federal capital is being carried out on war-footing basis, said the Capital Development Authority officials. They said up till now, 2100 street lights on the major avenues of the city have been replaced with LED lights having latest technology. The work on the project is being carried out in different phases to make federal capital, a city of lights.

The mayor said in next three months, 40,000 LED lights would be installed and would be made operational to make the federal capital city of lights.

He said that due to special guidance and keen interest of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Islamabad would not only be made model city of the country but would be made most beautiful capital of the world.