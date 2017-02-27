Islamabad-Women in Distress Fund had been unable to become functional despite 21 years of its establishment in 1996 and currently allocating an amount of more than Rs 46 million in its account.

The fund which was primarily aimed to assist vulnerable women facing severe challenges but still not a single penny has been given to anyone. Director General Human Rights, Ministry of Human Rights

(MOHR), Muhammad Arshad informed APP that the fund remained inactive for this long because of the changing status of the Human Rights

Wing, which was first given the status of a federal ministry, and then converted into a wing of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights.

Considering its importance, the government yet again converted the wing into a ministry on December 2, 2015. He informed that the last status of the fund was in the nomenclature of Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights so a bill was introduced in the National Assembly for amendments which referred it to standing committee on Human Rights.

With consensus the committee proposed change in nomenclature while the chairperson of the board would be Minister of Human Rights so under which ministry it fall administratively, the fund would continue its smooth functioning for welfare of women. Secondly the board of governors of the fund has been reduced from 19 members to 9, so that the required quorum could easily meet for holding its meeting regularly.

The standing committee has prepared its report in last quarter of 2016 and now it is pending to be tabled in National Assembly and after its passage, the upper house of parliament would give its approval to start its proper functioning.

The fund was aimed to women in detention, disabled women and women suffering from serious diseases including mental ailments or those who were in distress and needed medical aid like burn cases.

Women seriously maltreated by their husbands, distressed women and their minor children in need of shelter and similar cases of grave distress and legal help to women in detention or distress could also benefit from this fund.

All these hurdles ultimately affecting women at grass root who are trapped in the clutches of poverty or facing discrimination and violence socially but have least understanding of all these technical problems.