Islamabad-The International Islamic University Islamabad is placed in W category by Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. According to a letter from HEC, the Internal Quality of the University was assessed through a score card system in which the University attained 87.67 per cent marks and was placed in W category. It is pertinent to mention that it is the highest score so for obtained by the International Islamic University since the establishment of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in the university. The HEC has appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai.

, Rector International Islamic University, Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, President IIU and the performance of QEC of the University. The IIUI Rector and President both thanked the HEC for continuous support to the Degree Awarding Institutions to improve quality of Education at both graduate and undergraduate levels. Meanwhile, varsity President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that cooperation of HEC is commendable, while university is not only focusing on Islamic specializations but also on scientific disciplines with an emphasis to produce youth having Islamic knowledge and contemporary education. He furthered that present grading by the HEC will help IIUI to achieve its goals of internationalization and ideal education at its campuses with double pace.