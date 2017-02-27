Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to organize a Buddhists conference with an aim to promote tourism in the country. The Buddhist scholars and tour operators would be invited to attend the conference, said Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor while talking to APP.

He said that Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist Civilisation and there are numerous holy places in this country of great value for Buddhist people from across the world.

The significance of Buddhist civilisation remains in Pakistan can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity. He said that the Thailand government will provide assistance for restoration/maintenance of Ghandhara Archaeological sites in Taxila and Swat.

He said that special tour packages would be introduced in order to promote tourism. He said publicity material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon. Chaudhry Ghafoor said that PTDC will also invite travel writers to project Ghandhara heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand,” he added.

The PTDC intends to sign MoU with Thai Air for promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He said that PTDC would also plan to organize a Buddha

Heritage exhibition in Thailand is to attract the Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan to see their religious sites at Taxila, Thakt Bhai and Swat. He said that PTDC is working to promote religious tourism, Eco tourism, Sports tourism and health tourism in Pakistan.