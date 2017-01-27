Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to review the existing service structure of the employees for their timely promotion to next grades.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing the general body’s meeting of the Officers Welfare Association (OWA). He said that he attaches high importance to the employees’ welfare as well as providing them best possible working environment.

Since he joined the university about two years back, the University’s Selection Board met for three times and repaid promotion were given to the deserving officers and the employees. Departmental Promotion Committee also had five times for this purpose. Dr Siddiqui said the service structure is also being reviewed to ensure genuine promotion of the staff, according to their merit and length of service. The staff members who were deprived of the right of promotion for last many years were also accommodated, he added.

He also highlighted the steps being taken for bringing qualitative improvement in the academic pursuits.

They were actively engaged in promoting research culture that is the basic duty of any University. For the purpose, a special incentives package has been given. Now officers of the University are also entitled to avail this facility and it was done for the first time in University’s history, he added.

The general body’s meeting was also addressed by the OWA’s President Mazhar SaeedI and additional registrar Dr Zaygam Qadeer. The recently retired employees were given special shields on the occasion by the Vice Chancellor.

\ The employees are Dr Syed Atta Ullah Shah, Syed Arshad Hafeez, Shabir Shahid, Zafar Abbas, Rao Aslam, Organzeb Kiani, Muhammad Altaf Hussain, Tajmal Hussain Shah and Muhammad Pervaiz Awan.