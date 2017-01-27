Islamabad - Health experts on Thursday stressed the need to take additional care of health of children in winter season.

While talking in a private news channel, experts said flu- related diseases have caught a large number of people particularly children and infants.

Dr Nisar Rao, a consultant chest physician stressed that the special precautionary measures are needed to prevent children from diseases in winter season as children are most vulnerable to the seasonal diseases.

He said the need of promoting breastfeeding as a strong immune system of babies can protect them from several seasonal diseases.

A senior chest physician said proper awareness of mothers about children’s health would help avoid risk of developing different diseases and also reduce deaths ratio due to these ailments.

Common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, he added.

“I also advise parents not to overheat children and just put sweater and warm cloths as sometimes overheating is also not good for them,” he added.

“Change of climate always triggers different types of infections among people. People with weak immunity are worst sufferers during winters,” Child Specialist Dr Mubina informed.

She said high levels of pollution in air aggravate breathing problem in aged persons.

The drop in temperature results in increase in chronic bronchitis cases and lower respiratory tract infection like pneumonia, she added.

Pakistan Mother Languages

Literature Festival on Feb 18

Indus Cultural Forum would organize a two-day ‘Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival’ in collaboration with Lok Virsa and Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) from February 18.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the two-day event would be a unique opportunity to experience Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

She said that more than 150 writers, poets and cultural activists of more than 15 Pakistan mother languages would participate in the event.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said that during event a mother languages

Mushaira and musical evenings would also be arranged.

The activities of the two-day events includes discussions on languages, literature and culture, book launches, audio visual screening, performances, mother languages book stalls, food courts, cultural activities and mobile library.

The festival is planned to coincide with the International Mother Languages Day to be held on February 21, declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The festival aimed to promote Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony, peace and tolerance and encouraging rpeading culture in mother languages.

The festival will be an occasion to showcase a wide range of literary works in these languages.