Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday issued notices to the Defence Ministry in a contempt of court petition wherein a woman alleged that her husband was illegally detained by the military authorities.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and directed the ministry to submit its reply in this matter where the woman alleged that her husband, who is serving in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a sepoy, was illegally detained by the military authorities for three years without any charge sheet.

The IHC bench also directed a joint secretary ministry of defence to appear before the court on February 2 with relevant record of the case and explain it before the court.

In her petition, Saeeda Akhtar, wife of sepoy Muhammad Zakir, a resident of Khushab alleged that the ministry of defence officials in her earlier petition before the IHC, misled the court that her husband has been under trail whereas he has not even been charge sheeted yet. In the same matter, a single bench of IHC had disposed of her petition in 2015 after hearing the ministry of Defence version.

In the current contempt of court petition, she nominated Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan as respondent and prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for misleading.

Saeeda moved the court through her counsel Col (Retd) Inamul Rahiem Advocate and argued that her husband has been in illegal detention since November 8, 2013 without any charge sheet.

She stated that Zakir was on security duty at the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala when he was taken into custody after the occurrence of a firing incident. The petitioner said that as per FIR lodged by the respondents, Muhammad Zakir was hurt by a stray bullet when he was lying in his room.

She stated that the IHC bench was misled earlier in December 2015 by the respondents that sepoy Zakir was facing trial and hence his petition was disposed of.

Then, the petitioner filed a review petition that has been pending since then. She also alleged that on November 21, 2016 her son Sepoy Shakeel who is also serving in armed forces was called at Rawalpindi and was kept in detention by the defence authorities just to pressurize his father Muhammad Zakir to make a statement of their own choice.

Saeeda added that before that both father and son were tortured in front of each other under the supervision of Squadern Leader Atif in an inhuman manner and due to this blatant and contemptuous act of the respondent, the whole family of the petitioner is badly suffering.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to summon the respondents and initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.