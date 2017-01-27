islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Tariq Masood Yasin has directed the investigation teams of homicide units to improve their performance and assist people in provision of speedy justice.

In a meeting held here at Central Police Office to review the performance of Homicide Unit, the IGP reviewed all the cases entrusted to various investigation officers as he was briefed about progress on these cases.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Khalid Khan Khattak, SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, Zonal SPs and In-Charge Homicide Unit.

The IGP awarded Inspector Basharat Hussain for his all round good performance and asked the other officials to accelerate efforts in tracing the culprits.

Those showing good performance would be awarded as their encouragement, he further said.

He hoped that all investigation officers would utilize their professional skills in brining good name for Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police have booked a person for raping a woman. Sidra Bibi reported to the police that Shahbaz raped her in the parking lot of Polyclinic hospital.

Police booked the accused under section 376ppc and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, homicide unit of Islamabad police has arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a woman in the area of Shakarial. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Amir and Iftikhar Hussain. Further investigation is underway.