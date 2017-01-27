ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, today, lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) a day after parliamentary in-fighting broke out between lawmakers of the opposition and ruling parties during the National Assembly session.

“What is the use of such assembly? It is better to shut such assembly and save people’s money,” Khan stated.

“Everyone knows that Qatari letter was fake. There are corruption cases against the Qatari prince. The fact is the PML-N has come down to below-the-belt blows,” he said.

Corruption of 12 billion rupees everyday is Pakistan’s main issue while PML-N representatives put on display in the National Assembly on Thursday was an absolute ‘fascist mindset,’ the PTI chief said.

“What bothered them so much? That PTI as opposition questioned them to answer whether Nawaz Sharif had lied in the assembly or whether he had lied in the Supreme Court?” the PTI chairman asked.

This is our right as the opposition in a democratic country and Nawaz Sharif is answerable to the public as is any prime minister or president anywhere in the world, he added.

On the other hand, PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he has never seen such attitude of the government in the past.

“PTI is being targeted,” he said.

National Assembly, yesterday, became a battlefield as a scuffle broke out between the opposition and government lawmakers who exchanged blows and pushed one another.

The fight broke out when five members from the opposition parties requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to submit a privileged motion against the prime minister.