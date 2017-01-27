Islamabad-Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University College organized a grand sports event titled as ‘RIS-MIUC Olympiad 2017’ at Roots International Schools which concluded with full zest, enthusiasm and with a thought that physical education and activities play a vital role in student’s life.

‘RIS-MIUC Olympiad 2017’ comprised of interschool competitions in different sports events in which the students participated enthusiastically.

Keeping the tradition of broader horizon, Roots International Schools initiated RIS-MIUC Olympiad 2017 this year. The event is one of its kinds, amalgamation of diverse happenings. Connect, create and collaborate is the theme for RIS-MIUC Olympiad 2017. Olympiad is a concept protected by the International Olympic Committee and may be used only within the limits defined by an Organizing Committee for the games and activities that come under the umbrella of Olympics.

From one game to the next, the scale of the Olympiad varies considerably, sometimes involving activity over the entire Olympiad and other times emphasizing specific periods within it.

Therefore, to encourage and rejuvenate the students, Roots International Schools & MIUC organized a prodigious and spectacular Olympiad Opening & Closing ceremony followed by Musical evening – a Qawali Night- Imran Aziz Mian.

Opening ceremony started with a parade along the military band at the outer track of RIS Wellington Campus Sports ground. The National Boxing champion Usman Wazir, National Champion Lawn Tennis Alina & Maheen Aftab, National Basketball champion lights the torch for Olympiad.

The young athletes took part in different kinds of Sports like Futsal, Volley ball, badminton, table tennis, Gaming, wall art, and athletics. The students also presented different tableaus and performances at the RIS-MIUC Olympiad 2017.

RIS-MIUC Islamabad with their energetic and committed faculty members organized a mega event of the year.

He has always been on forefront to create opportunities for students that can help them build a secure future.

Under his dynamic leadership RIS-MIUC has been organizing several forums and events to promote and foster the sportsman spirit in students.

At the end of closing ceremony, the winning students were awarded with trophies, shields, cash prizes and certificates by the distinguished guests Mahmood-ul Haq Abbassi – President National Council of Homeopathic, Dean MIUC-Madam Kulsoom Tanvir & Manager-Communication, PR & Student Affairs.