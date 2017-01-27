Islamabad-The sensory, short-term, and long-term categories are what make up the three different types of memory.

There are many factors that affect memory, such as age, overall health, hormone levels, and medications, among other things.

To help preserve memory, we must keep our minds active and maintain a healthy diet. Certain vitamins play a crucial role in brain health and memory, including B-vitamins, choline, ginkgo biloba, and other antioxidant nutrients. Here are seven vitamins and supplements to help memory and acuity.

B vitamins play an important role in preserving memory, and are best known for their ability to decrease the amount of homocysteine in the bloodstream. Homocysteine is a harmful amino acid which is toxic to nerve cells. Damage to nerve cells can lead to cognitive decline and memory impairment. Vitamin B helps produce red blood cells, carrying oxygen which is essential for optimal brain function. You can increase the B-vitamins in your diet by taking vitamin supplements and by consuming more meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk, and potatoes, some green, leafy vegetables, and fortified cereals.

Choline is an essential nutrient for making acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter, or chemical brain messenger, important for memory. The Recommended Adequate Intake level for choline for men is 550 mg and for women is 425 mg. This nutrient is widespread in many foods, particularly milk, eggs, and peanuts. Similar to several other vitamins, folic acid can be found in green vegetables like peas, broccoli, lettuce, and asparagus, along with beans, whole grains, and orange juice. Many breads and pastas are also enriched with folic acid.

Studies show that use of folic acid for a prolonged period, especially in those already showing symptoms of memory loss, help retain memory and information processing capabilities. For enhanced memory, vitamins that contains folic acid and combines it with other B-complex vitamins.

Ginkgo Biloba is the most common natural supplement in the world and is especially helpful in enhancing memory and blood circulation. The extract has been used to treat Alzheimer’s patients and other memory loss problems. Studies have shown that daily doses from 120 milligrams to 240 milligrams of ginkgo biloba improved memory and brain function in people with early stage Alzheimer’s disease. Most of the studies involving ginkgo have focused on Alzheimer’s, but evidence suggests that it may help with less sever age-related memory impairment as well.

Siberian ginseng is a perfect additive to ginkgo biloba when you feel like your memory may be fading. A ginseng is great for energy and in combination with ginkgo biloba, it allows you to think creatively and devise ways to harness the strength to retrieve old memories.

One of the most common and easily found memory enhancing vitamins is vitamin E. It is associated with a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease but only in extremely high doses. You can find Vitamin E in a variety of foods, including sunflower seeds, wheat germ, sesame seeds, and peanuts. The vitamins can be lost during storage or cooking, so it’s best to take a natural supplement daily to help enhance memory.

There are many memory-enhancing vitamins, but vitamin E shows promise in helping to treat and prevent loss of memory.

Vitamin C works in conjunction with vitamin E and plays an important role in the production of brain chemicals including norepinephrine and dopamine. The brain has higher concentrations of vitamin C than any other body tissue, which makes it an important vitamin for proper brain function and health. Even if symptoms specific to a vitamin deficiency aren’t present, ensuring a balanced diet and supplement regimen can prevent the development of chronic problems such as headache, anxiety, and other problems that interfere with mental focus. You can delay the natural effects of aging and slow down the deterioration of memories with a sufficient intake of vitamins and supplements. Pulses can help solve a health issue which is a serious concern for many.

Pulses i.e. beans, peas, lentils or chickpeas are linked to an incredible benefit according to a new research.

According to the analysis of this research, eating one serving of any of the pulses can help the dieters lose a bit of extra weight.

According to the experiment conducted in research, participants who ate about three quarters of a cup of pulses everyday lost about three quarters of a pound more than those who did not eat pulses.

Presiding author of the study, Dr Russell de Souza states that pulses are an important sustainable protein source, and also they are higher in fibre.

“Legumes also have a low ‘glycemic index,’ which means the carbohydrates in them do not raise blood sugars as rapidly as things like white bread or white flour,” said de Souza, a researcher with the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

Previous studies have found that eating foods high in fibre and protein and low in the glycemic index promote weight loss, but the specific role of pulses hasn’t been clear. Not only this but the fibre in pulses also help lowers the LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood.