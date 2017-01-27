Islamabad-Director Engineering Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Akram Soban, Thursday visited Rawal Road and expressed his annoyance over substandard repair work carried out by the contractor.

The director in his visit saw many patches of recently repaired Rawal Road got damaged due to ongoing rains. He was also flanked by RDA Resident Engineer.

The resident engineer briefed the director that RDA had pointed out substandard work done by the contractor during repair of Rawal Road. He said that the authority had already issued notices to the contractor and had stopped payments to him.

The director issued orders that the contractor needed to rebuild the damages areas of the road. If the contractor fails to do so, his contract would be cancelled and legal action be taken against him.