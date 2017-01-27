Islamabad - United States Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale on Thursday said that his country supported Pakistan to boost kinnow export.

The US envoy and Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, earlier inaugurated a Citrus Exposition organized by the United States-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development here.

In his address, Ambassador Hale said, “Advances in the citrus sector are among the earliest achievements of the American – Pakistani Partnership, dating back to the 1960s, when the kinnow fruit was first developed by the University of California, Riverside.”

He added, “Scientists from both our countries established the first kinnow plantation in Pakistan at the Experimental Fruit Garden at Punjab Agricultural College and Research Institute Lyallpur, now known as University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Today we build on those early achievements.”

Hale said the United States Agency for International Development, the Pakistani government, and the private sector were working together to expand the kinnow market to boost sales both in Pakistan and abroad. “This partnership will help to ensure Pakistani citrus exporters become more competitive internationally,” Ambassador Hale said.

Speaking at the expo, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research expressed his appreciation for American-Pakistani partnership in the agricultural sector.

USAID launched the US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development in February 2015 to improve the ability of Pakistan’s commercial agriculture and livestock sectors to compete in international and national markets in four target product lines: meat, high value and off season vegetables, mangoes, and citrus.

This partnership acts as a catalyst for development and investment in the target product lines, and promotes cooperation among farmers, processers, exporters, and buyers of agricultural products from Pakistan.

The United States is the largest trading partner for Pakistan, with total bilateral trade volumes approximating USD 5 billion annually.

It is also the leading export market where more than 14 per cent of Pakistan’s annual exports now fin d a market.

Separately, US ambassador David Hale welcomed 100 young Pakistanis to an Open House at the American Embassy, showcasing the new artwork installed under the US Department of State’s Art in Embassies program, an embassy statement said.

More than 40 pieces, by both American and Pakistani artists, make up the permanent collection. Pakistani band Khumariyaan performed a fusion of local and world sounds.

Ambassador Hale welcomed the guests, saying, “Art helps us see our world from new and varying perspectives. The language of art is universal – crossing borders and speaking to us regardless of nationality.”

President John F Kennedy formalized the AIE program at the Department of State in 1963.

Today, AIE is a public-private partnership engaging more than 20,000 participants globally, including artists, museums, galleries, universities, and private collectors, and encompasses more than 200 venues in 189 countries.

Professional curators and registrars create and ship about 60 exhibitions per year, and since 2000, more than 58 permanent collections have been installed in American diplomatic facilities throughout the world, said the embassy statement.

Prominent Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi, recent winner of the State Department’s 2017 International Medal of Arts, also has works displayed at the American embassy.

The International Medal of Arts is awarded to artists who demonstrate an enduring commitment to the Art in embassies mission of cultural diplomacy through the visual arts and international cultural exchange, the statement said.

The American embassy supported arts and music programming through a variety of initiatives. Each year, with US government support, dozens of Pakistani artists participate in programs in the United States and Pakistan, it added.

shafqat ali