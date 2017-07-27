Islamabad-The employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) who were recently served show-cause notices in ‘illegal up-gradation case’ got a relief after the chairman assured them of no further action until Member (Admin) gives his views on the contents of the appeals submitted by the applicants.

“Subsequent upon appeal submitted by the employees over up-gradation who were served upon show-cause notices, Mayor/Chairman CDA has desired that views/comments of Member (Admin), CDA on the content of the appeals submitted by the applicants may be furnished, before further proceeding in the case.” Chairman CDA assured the employees during a meeting which was held between representatives of CBA union, CDA and Chairman CDA on July 24.

The affected employees, through CBA union, had requested for de-novo inquiry against what they viewed as targeted, biased, prejudice and highly objectionable inquiry in the issue of up-gradation, re-designation and change of cadre etc.

Earlier, CDA had served show-cause notices to its 42 employees who were out-of-turn promoted, upgraded and whose cadres were changed illegally since 2007. The scam of out-of-turn promotions and up-gradations is being inquired simultaneously at three different forums i.e. Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Authority itself.

The SC had taken a suo moto notice on a media report wherein it was said that various CDA officials were promoted out-of-turn between 2007 and 2012 during the tenures of former CDA chairmen Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi. However, the matter is still pending before the SC.

CDA is finalising inquiry into the scam. It is to mention here that in August 2016, then Director HRD, CDA Ayub Tariq had issued a circular in which it was notified for all concerned, “The case of up-gradation re-designation based on completion of length of service defined in the general notification circular on the subject notified by the HRD directorate dated February 2010 and June 2010 are placed held in abeyance till final verdict of the Supreme Court in suo-moto case of 2014 regarding illegal promotion, personal up-gradations, re-designation of officials of CDA.” However, CDA high-ups took up the case again before verdict of apex court in the subject matter.

Furthermore, on the issue of allotment of plots to entitled CDA employees, Chairman CDA issued directions to Law Directorate, CDA to take up the matter with the court strongly in favour of the employees and for early disposal of cases from the court. On the issue of repeal of amendment made by the CDA board in Rule 20 of AAR by not allowing family transfers regarding their houses, the chairman gave assurance to the meeting that the issue will be taken up in CDA Board for review in accordance with the rules and policy adopted by the federal government.

Meanwhile, Member (Administration), CDA has reinstated Noor Akhmat, Senior Assistant, EM-II Directorate, CDA in service with immediate effect but his suspension period will be decided later on.

As per another office order dated July 24, the Member (Estate), CDA being Authorised Officer in the case, after having considered all aspects of the case has imposed minor penalty of ‘Stoppage of 2 increments for a period of 2 years’ upon Khizar Hayat, Dealing Senior Assistant, Estate Management-I (now Works Directorate-I), CDA under Regulation 8.04 (1) (a) (ii) of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 with immediate effect as well as with the right of appeal as admissible under said Regulation clause 20.01.