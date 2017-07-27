Islamabad-The appointment of Director General (DG) Department of Libraries has been challenged in the court alleging it as violation of rules and regulations and without the approval of prime minister, an official said on Wednesday.

It has been alleged in the petition filed at Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the current DG Libraries Muhammad Azam, officer BS-19 has been appointed as DG Department of Libraries in violation of Civil Servant (Appointment Promotion and Transfer) Rules 1973. It has also been alleged in the petition that the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) appointed the official on Grade 20 post without the approval of Prime Minister (PM).

The official has been accused of remaining posted out the Department of Libraries for a long time and after repatriation to the home department was given charge of DG (BS-20) on look after basis vide office order No.F.19-4/2016-AEA-III (Libraries) (pt) dated 28-10-2016.

As per the documents, the official has been said ineligible as the competent authority (Prime Minister) has not given the approval while the appointment was based on nepotism and favouritism.

The official has been accused of obtaining criminal track record and fugitive under criminal FIR No 771/2010 and FIR No 174/2016 in Lahore and Okara.

“The respondent (Muhammad Azam) joined Department of Libraries, as Director (BS-19) with effect from 12-07-2004.

Prior to this appointment, respondent started his service as Assistant Librarian (BS-17) Barani Agriculture College Rawalpindi on ad hoc basis with effect from 05-01-1987. Later on, the respondent was upgraded in (BS-18) on contract basis as the Barani Agriculture College was notified as Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi,” stated the petition.

The official has also been accused in the petition that a personal audit para was established against the current DG on 15-14-2006 regarding fake hiring and fraudulent withdrawal of public money amounting Rupees 11,9040, furthermore the official failed to refund the money and audit para is still outstanding against him.

It has been also alleged in the petition that the current DG after assigning the look after charge issued library rates with retrospective date illegally as he was not authorised to exercise the power and the activity involved billions of rupees when the foreign currency is converted into local.

“Respondent is also exercising the financial/administrative powers and approving/sanctioning the budgetary provisions beyond his jurisdiction. An officer on look after charge is incompetent to exercise financial/administrative powers as well as execution of work /assignments of permanent nature,” stated the legal petition. It has been also claimed in the petition that the CADD Ministry did not comply with the instructions of Establishment Division conveyed vide Office memorandum F No 43/02/2016-E-1 dated 23-09-2016 and violated rule 6 of the Civil Servant (Appointment Promotion and Transfer) Rules 1973.

The IHC in its order directed the Federation of Pakistan through Secretary CADD and DG Department of Libraries Muhammad Azam to respond the court in three weeks and file para wise comments.

The court declaring the petition maintainable stated in order “In response to the query of the Court learned counsel submits that the position held by respondent No 2 is public office hence instant petition is maintainable”.